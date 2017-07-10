  2. ETC

Junkyard Gem: 1976 Volvo 264 GL

Powered by the same engine type as the DeLorean DMC-12.

  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin

The Volvo 200 series of cars ran from the 1975 model year all the way through 1993, and the overwhelming majority of the ones sold in the United States came with four-cylinder engines. We tend to think of "Volvo 240" as the generic name for this car, but the second digit in the three-digit identifier stands for number of cylinders, and Volvo put V6s in some of these cars. Here's an extremely rare 264 from 1976, the first model year this car was available in the United States, found in a Denver-area self-service wrecking yard.



The list price on a new 1976 264 was $8,450, which was about $37,000 in inflation-adjusted 2017 dollars. This was a few hundred bucks less than a new 1976 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Royale sedan, complete with V8 engine and several hectares of fuzzy crypto-velour upholstery.



Power came from an overhead-cam, 2.7-liter PRV V6, rated at 123 horsepower. This engine, developed jointly by Peugeot, Renault, and Volvo, went into a bewildering assortment of vehicles (e.g, the DeLorean DMC-12, the Alpine A310, and the Eagle Premier) during its 22 years of production. The four-cylinder engine installed in the 1976 242/244/245 made 98 horsepower, so the 264 was a bit quicker.



This one didn't quite make it to 150,000 miles, and the sun-bleached interior and top-down rust on the exterior suggests decades of outdoor storage. Perhaps something expensive broke, back in the 1980s or 1990s, and the car sat awaiting repairs that never came.



The stories this car could tell!



Related Video:

Featured GalleryJunked 1976 Volvo 264 GL
Create alerts for any tag below
Etc. Volvo junkyard gems volvo 240

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Volvo Penta Stern Drives 2003-2012: Gasoline Engines & Drive Systems (Seloc Marine Manuals)
Volvo V70 & S80 Service and Repair Manual
Volvo-Penta Stern Drives, 1992-02
Volvo-Penta Stern Drives, 1968-1991 (Seloc Marine Tune-Up and Repair Manuals)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 26A Wiper Blade - 26" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30214 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 14-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079281-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 26" (Pack of 1)
Philips 9004 CrystalVision Ultra Upgrade Headlight Bulb, 2 Pack
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

2pcs VOLVO Carbon Fiber Car Styling Accessories Seat Belt Shoulders Pad Truck Cover V40 V60 S60 S...
Classic Accessories 10-014-261001-00 OverDrive Polypro 3 Charcoal Full Size Sedan Car Cover
Moonet Car Glove Box Armrest Box Storage Box Secondary Storage For 2009-2016 Volvo XC60
Metra 88-00-9000 Pocket Radio Installation Kit For Select 1982-2004 Ford/Mazda/Nissan/Toyota/Volv...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Auto Mundial 09/25/16
Auto Mundial 04/30/17
History - Automobiles : Volvo
Auto Mundial 05/24/15
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Baby wildebeest thinks this passing car is its motherWatch Video

Autonomous Truck | Einride T-Pod | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Moller M400 Skycar VTOL 'flying car' is on eBay againWatch Video

Experiencing 24 Hours of Le Mans | The ListWatch Video

This is why you don't lead police on a long-distance, high-speed chaseWatch Video

Delsbo Electric 2017 | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Volvo's electrification move is great, but it's not the end of internal combustionWatch Video

Smartbe Intelligent Stroller | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

The #1 Car Detailing Mistake | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Watch the Faraday Future FF91 set a Pikes Peak recordWatch Video

Share This Photo X