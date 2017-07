It turns out the 2018 Ford Mustang order guide that leaked last week was at least partially accurate. Today, Ford announced the Pony Package, an option that adds a number of retro touches to the thoroughly modern Mustang , most notably the chrome corral. While we don't have any news on the Carbon Sport Interior Package, there's a good chance we'll see the official word sometime soon.In addition to the new grille, the Pony Package adds 19-inch polished wheels, bright window trim, a tri-bar pony badge on the rear, and stripes along the car's side. The grille gives the car a classic Mustang touch. Inside, the Mustang gets floor mats with embroidered pony logos.It looks like the package is only available on EcoBoost models, so hopeful Mustang GT owners must look to the aftermarket if they want a similar look.