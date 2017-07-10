2017 Ford F-150 Raptor takes dip in San Diego pool

Details of the accident are still unclear. We don't know how or why the truck left the road and the report from Fox 5 doesn't say whether the woman was the one behind the wheel. She was rescued by Gabriel Mejia, a bystander that ended up with a bloody fist after smashing the window in with his bare hand. Mejia held the woman above the water until firefighters arrived and could help remove her from the truck entirely.
After the woman was taken to the hospital for a head injury, AAA workers hooked up a number of tow cables to pull the truck free. We can't imagine a scenario where the truck isn't totaled, unfortunate since it can only be a few months old. There's no clear answer on what caused the driver to lose control of the truck, but at least everyone made it out alive.
