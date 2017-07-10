  2. Report

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor takes dip in San Diego pool

68-year-old woman saved after unusual crash.

Obstacles like dirt, mud, hills, and water are no trouble for the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor. We can say from personal experience that few things slow that truck down. As Fox 5 San Diego reports, one of thing that the Raptor can't quite overcome is a backyard swimming pool. A 68-year-old grandmother is lucky to be alive after a new Raptor left the road, rolled down a hill, broke through a fence, and landed sideways and nearly completely submerged in a swimming pool.


Details of the accident are still unclear. We don't know how or why the truck left the road and the report from Fox 5 doesn't say whether the woman was the one behind the wheel. She was rescued by Gabriel Mejia, a bystander that ended up with a bloody fist after smashing the window in with his bare hand. Mejia held the woman above the water until firefighters arrived and could help remove her from the truck entirely.

After the woman was taken to the hospital for a head injury, AAA workers hooked up a number of tow cables to pull the truck free. We can't imagine a scenario where the truck isn't totaled, unfortunate since it can only be a few months old. There's no clear answer on what caused the driver to lose control of the truck, but at least everyone made it out alive.

Related Video:
Create alerts for any tag below
Weird Car News Ford 2017 ford f-150 raptor ford f-150 ford f-150 raptor ford raptor report

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Kar-Kraft: Race Cars, Prototypes and Muscle Cars of Ford's Specialty Vehicle Activity Program
American Icon: Alan Mulally and the Fight to Save Ford Motor Company
The Complete Book of Ford Mustang: Every Model Since 1964 1/2 (Complete Book Series)
Return to Glory: The Story of Ford's Revival and Victory in the Toughest Race in the World
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 13A Wiper Blade - 13" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30214 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 14-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079282-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 28" (Pack of 1)
Car Window Shade - (3 Pack ) - 19"x12" Cling Sunshade For Car Windows - Sun, Glare And UV Rays Pr...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Metra 70-1771 Radio Wiring Harness for Ford/Lincoln/Mazda 1998-Up into Car, 16 Pin
Custom Fit Car Cover for Select Ford Mustang - In-Door Premium 2 Layers - Economical Alternative
Car Key Fob Keyless Entry Remote fits Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, Mazda (CWTWB1U331 GQ43VT11T CWTWB1U...
Soondar® 2 x Wireless No Drill Type Led Laser Door Shadow Light Welcome Projector Light Led Car D...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Battle of the Monster Trucks
Review: Hot Wheels Ford Shelby GT350R
Plymouth Duster vs Ford Mustang Mach 1
Episode 2
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Baby wildebeest thinks this passing car is its motherWatch Video

Autonomous Truck | Einride T-Pod | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Moller M400 Skycar VTOL 'flying car' is on eBay againWatch Video

Experiencing 24 Hours of Le Mans | The ListWatch Video

This is why you don't lead police on a long-distance, high-speed chaseWatch Video

Delsbo Electric 2017 | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Volvo's electrification move is great, but it's not the end of internal combustionWatch Video

Smartbe Intelligent Stroller | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

The #1 Car Detailing Mistake | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Watch the Faraday Future FF91 set a Pikes Peak recordWatch Video

Share This Photo X