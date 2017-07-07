  2. Rumormill

Leaked order guide reveals 2018 Ford Mustang carbon fiber trim pack, other changes

2018 Ford Mustang Order Guide
  Image Credit: disneyfun1 / Mustang6G
Thanks to user disneyfun1 at the Mustang forum Mustang6G, we're getting our first look at some of the revised option packages for the equally revised 2018 Ford Mustang. The forum user posted photos of an alleged dealer ordering guide, which revealed the updated packages as well as a completely new one. The new one is the "Carbon Sport Interior Package" which uses the order code, 68C. Unsurprisingly, it features a carbon fiber dashboard panel and carbon fiber shift knob. The door panels get some black Alcantara, as do the seats.

Other existing Mustang packages continue on, but with minor changes. Performance packages for both the EcoBoost and V8 models now include a tall rear wing, which is the same for both cars. The wheel sizes, brakes, interior trim, gauges, and most of the suspension items remain the same. The only mechanical difference appears to be a lack of retuned springs on the EcoBoost version. It's worth noting that both models with the performance packages will also be available with magnetic shocks as an option. As for the Pony Package, Wheel and Stripe Package, and Black Accent Package, nothing changes with the exception of new stripe designs, and a new grille for the Pony Package. Expect to learn about even more options as official pricing and availability are announced, and when cars reach dealers.

