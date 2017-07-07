Other existing Mustang packages continue on, but with minor changes. Performance packages for both the EcoBoost and V8 models now include a tall rear wing, which is the same for both cars. The wheel sizes, brakes, interior trim, gauges, and most of the suspension items remain the same. The only mechanical difference appears to be a lack of retuned springs on the EcoBoost version. It's worth noting that both models with the performance packages will also be available with magnetic shocks as an option. As for the Pony Package, Wheel and Stripe Package, and Black Accent Package, nothing changes with the exception of new stripe designs, and a new grille for the Pony Package. Expect to learn about even more options as official pricing and availability are announced, and when cars reach dealers.
