  2. Auctions

The only Liquid Blue Ford Fiesta ST could be yours

Liquid Blue Ford Fiesta ST Front End Three Quarter Exterior
  • Image Credit: Oppositelock
Liquid Blue Ford Fiesta ST Side Exterior
  • Image Credit: Oppositelock
Liquid Blue Ford Fiesta ST Side Exterior
  • Image Credit: Oppositelock
Liquid Blue Ford Fiesta ST Interior Seats
  • Image Credit: Oppositelock
Liquid Blue Ford Fiesta ST Steering Wheel
  • Image Credit: Oppositelock

You may remember last year the story of how one lucky Ford Fiesta ST buyer snagged the only example painted in Liquid Blue, a color exclusive to the Ford GT. But to recap for those that don't remember, the car was custom built by Ford with a unique interior and the special color for auto shows, and then the company sold it at auction to a dealer. From there it ended up in the hands of a private owner. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity to own a new, one-off car for not much money. At least it would be if it weren't going for auction right now on BringATrailer.com.

At the time of this writing, there are five days left on the auction, and the bid is currently at just over $17,000. With so much time left on the clock, we expect it will go higher and will likely equal the cost of a brand-new Fiesta ST. That being said, this two-year-old Ford is still pretty much new with just 727 miles on the odometer. Factor in the unique black and white interior with faux suede steering wheel, the slick blue color, and its single-digit production run, and we imagine that a price even above a fresh-off-the-lot Fiesta ST would be good deal. For more of the story of the car, click here, and to place your bid, head over to BringATrailer.com.

Featured Gallery2015 Ford Fiesta ST in Liquid Blue
