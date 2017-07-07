  2. Rumormill

Ferrari SUV in the works, finally?

There are some things that Ferrari just won't do. Pink cars. Electric vehicles. SUVs. Well, about that last one...

There's long been talk about Ferrari taking the leap and producing a utility vehicle to rival the likes of the Porsche Cayenne (but, like, for way more money). Lamborghini has already gotten the hint with the upcoming Urus. Now, Car says that it can confirm that Ferrari is, in fact, working on a crossover, and the project is codenamed F16X. The British magazine even has its own artist rendering of the rumored ute, though if that's what the thing actually ends up looking like, we'll eat our hat.

Car's sources in Maranello say that the vehicle will be built alongside the next-gen GTC4 Lusso (current model pictured above) with aluminum architecture, that it'll be a high-riding soft-roader, and will feature rear suicide doors with no B-pillar (picture a big opening to the rear seats). It will have all-wheel drive, building on Ferrari's experience with the FF and GTC4 Lusso. Under the hood will be a gasoline V8, possibly with a hybrid powertrain option.

The Ferrari F16X won't be cheap, of course, and is expected to fetch about $342,000 at today's exchange rates. We're assuming that doesn't account for the cost of inflation between now and 2021, when the CUV is expected to launch.

And don't be surprised if Ferrari does everything it can to avoid using the words "crossover" or "SUV" in reference to the F16X.

Related Video:
  • News Source: Car
  • Image Credit: Lorenzo Marcinno
Create alerts for any tag below
Rumormill Ferrari Crossover SUV Future Hybrid Luxury f16x ferrari crossover ferrari cuv ferrari f16x ferrari suv

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Parts & Accessories

Ferrari Red Shield Rubber Strap Keychain with Metal Scudetto
Authentic Ferrari Resin Coated Sticker Set 270035094
Ferrari Men's 0830077 Race Day Chronograph Black Rubber Strap Watch
Ferrari Men's 0830138 Scuderia XX Silicone Band Watch
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Ferrari 70 Years
Authentic Ferrari Resin Coated Sticker Set 270035094
Ferrari All the Cars: a complete guide from 1947 to the present - New updated edition
Cavallino: The Journal of Ferrari History
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Review: LEGO Racers Ferrari F-430 Spider Review (8671)
Review: Ariel Atom 3S - The Fountain of Youth
Ferraris; Dustless Blasting (Dustless Blasting)
Ford and Mustang Round-Up, Shop Floor Coverings, 275 GTB Ferrari
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Baby wildebeest thinks this passing car is its motherWatch Video

Autonomous Truck | Einride T-Pod | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Moller M400 Skycar VTOL 'flying car' is on eBay againWatch Video

Experiencing 24 Hours of Le Mans | The ListWatch Video

This is why you don't lead police on a long-distance, high-speed chaseWatch Video

Delsbo Electric 2017 | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Volvo's electrification move is great, but it's not the end of internal combustionWatch Video

Smartbe Intelligent Stroller | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

The #1 Car Detailing Mistake | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Watch the Faraday Future FF91 set a Pikes Peak recordWatch Video

Share This Photo X