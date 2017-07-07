Dodge Durango SRT is much cheaper than Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

Not only that, but it's basically the best performance SUV deal from the Fiat-Chrysler group. The Grand Cherokee SRT, with the same engine, costs almost $4,000 more at $67,990. The Durango SRT outperforms the Grand Cherokee in several key areas, too. It's 0.4 seconds quicker to 60 mph and manages to break into the 12s in the quarter-mile whereas the Grand Cherokee is stuck in the mid-13-second range. The Durango can also tow an extra 1,400 pounds, has an extra row of seats, and has more maximum cargo space with the seats.
So unless you just really love the Jeep look and brand, the Durango SRT seems like the logical choice. And if either still isn't potent enough, just wait for the upcoming Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Regardless of your choice of SRT vehicle, you'll still come away with a really powerful SUV, as well as a day of instruction at the Bob Bondurant driving school in Arizona.
