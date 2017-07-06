Moller M400 Skycar VTOL 'flying car' is on eBay again

But there's one flying car that came before all of those, and it's up for auction on eBay. The 2001 Moller International G90 M400 Skycar has a starting bid of $1 million, with a $5 million "Buy It Now" price. Its eight rotary engines provide a total of 720 horsepower to the propulsion fans. It runs on gasoline, ethanol, or methanol. Also, it's not the first time we've seen it on eBay.
We wouldn't have the stones to actually ride this thing into the air, but it's certainly quite the historical curiosity. The listing calls it a "museum piece," and notes that it has never been FAA approved, and a condition of sale is that it cannot be flown. The listing claims, however, that the M400 Skycar has flown a number of times (you can see that it's tethered to a crane for safety in the demo flight video above), and that "a bidder can buy the M400 Skycar and, with Moller International's support, make it the world's first FAA approved VTOL capable 'flying car.'"
Take your chances on eBay if you want, but we'd rather just wait until we can hail one of the newfangled flying cars from an app on our phone in a few years.
Related Video: