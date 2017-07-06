  2. The List

Experiencing 24 Hours of Le Mans | The List

When it comes to endurance racing, you'd be hard pressed to find an event as exciting and historied as The 24 Hours of Le Mans. The race has been held every year since 1923, and in that time it's brought euphoria, tragedy, and everything in between to observers and participants alike. This year, The List hosts Patrick and Jessi got to experience the race trackside and even got to speak to the teams involved to get a real sense of the emotion that goes on behind the scenes of a 24-hour automobile race.

The first stop on our Le Mans tour was to talk to the Ford Performance team. Ford returned to the race last year with their new Ford GT and won the GTE Pro class. When Patrick asked the global director of Ford Performance Dave Pericak what it was like to have a target on their back this year, he responded with "...We're here with more confidence... We've been racing it and we've been successful with it so, I don't know man, the pressure's on."

Throughout the grueling 24-hour race Jessi and Patrick get as close to the action as safely possible and remark at how the sounds and vibrations of the cars seem to reverberate throughout their entire bodies. To experience the twists and turns of the day with our hosts, check out the episode above. And don't forget to subscribe to our Youtube page and like our Facebook page for more exclusive content from The List!


