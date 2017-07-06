Experiencing 24 Hours of Le Mans | The List

The first stop on our Le Mans tour was to talk to the Ford Performance team. Ford returned to the race last year with their new Ford GT and won the GTE Pro class. When Patrick asked the global director of Ford Performance Dave Pericak what it was like to have a target on their back this year, he responded with "...We're here with more confidence... We've been racing it and we've been successful with it so, I don't know man, the pressure's on."
Throughout the grueling 24-hour race Jessi and Patrick get as close to the action as safely possible and remark at how the sounds and vibrations of the cars seem to reverberate throughout their entire bodies. To experience the twists and turns of the day with our hosts, check out the episode above. And don't forget to subscribe to our Youtube page and like our Facebook page for more exclusive content from The List!
