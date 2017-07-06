Delsbo Electric 2017 | Autoblog Minute

The Delsbo Electric Battery Powered Rail Vehicle Challenge is an annual competition that takes place in Sweden. Open to students, the goal of this challenge is to create a battery-powered rail vehicle that minimizes energy consumption.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Create alerts for any tag below
Videos Autoblog Minute Original Video delsbo electric Delsbo electric 2017 ev ev train train

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Fire Apparatus Driver/Operator: Pump, Aerial, Tiller, and Mobile Water Supply
Dynamics of Mass Communication: Media in Transition (B&B Journalism)
Getting Started with Processing: A Hands-On Introduction to Making Interactive Graphics
A French Kiss with Death
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

AmazonBasics Microfiber Cleaning Cloth - 48 Pack
Hhusali Intelligent 5-Port HDMI Switch, Supports 4K, Full HD1080p, 3D with IR Remote (Black-5Port)
VicTsing Bluetooth FM Transmitter, Wireless In-Car FM Transmitter Radio Adapter Car Kit With USB ...
FRAM CF10134 Fresh Breeze Cabin Air Filter with Arm & Hammer
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Camecho NEW 2.4G Wireless Color Video Transmitter and Receiver for The Vehicle Backup Camera Fron...
E-KYLIN Car RCA DC Video Extension Cable for Backup Camera CCTV Security Truck Bus Trailer Revers...
Esky Wireless Color Video Transmitter and Receiver for Vehicle Backup Camera / Front Car Camera
Car recorder,ZIYUO 2 PCes 1080P Full HD Car DVR Vehicle Dash Camera Video Recorder Car Dash cam w...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Mr. Mom
Delmo
Lots of Fire Trucks Theme Song | Music Video
Driven
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Delsbo Electric 2017 | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Volvo's electrification move is great, but it's not the end of internal combustionWatch Video

Smartbe Intelligent Stroller | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

The #1 Car Detailing Mistake | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Watch the Faraday Future FF91 set a Pikes Peak recordWatch Video

London’s range-extended electric cab gets trial run at GoodwoodWatch Video

Watch Englishman get hit by a bus, stand up, walk into a pubWatch Video

Get ready for a new Top Gear America on July 30Watch Video

6 Quick Tips For A Cleaner Interior | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Finesse over power | 2017 Honda Civic Si Video ReviewWatch Video

Share This Photo X