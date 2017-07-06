Autonomous Truck | Einride T-Pod | Autoblog Minute

Einride T-Pod is an electric, self-driving truck with no windows. Passenger vehicles are only one piece of the puzzle as transportation evolves to be cleaner and more automated.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.