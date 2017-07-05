  2. Report

Trump executive order holding up semi truck safety rules

According to Bloomberg, a regulation mandating speed limiters on semi-trucks may not be implemented due to an executive order from President Donald Trump. The news agency says that the Department of Transportation is unable to implement the regulation, which would limit trucks' speeds safety and fuel savings, because they would have to find at least two other rules to cut to save money. This is a result of an executive order issued by Donald Trump on January 30 titled "Presidential Executive Order on Reducing Regulation and Controlling Regulatory Costs," which requires this kind of regulation cutting of any national agency proposing new rule.

The speed limiter law is one that has been in the works for a few years now, with proposals circulating at least since 2014. It also had broad support from both trucking companies such as the American Trucking Association and Road Safe America, as well as traditional safety agencies such as the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) most recent proposal suggested limiting trucks to 60, 65, or 68 mph, and the organization said that aside from safety, the regulation could save over $1 billion a year in fuel.

According to Bloomberg, this isn't the only safety regulation stopped up by the President's executive order, such as this sound regulation that would require relatively quiet hybrids and EVs to make noise below 19 mph and in reverse to prevent accidents. NHTSA estimated that 2,400 injuries could be prevented by implementing this mandate.

Related Video:
Create alerts for any tag below
Government/Legal Safety United States Truck Commercial Vehicles donald trump highway safety report semi truck tractor trailer

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

The Politics of Automobile Insurance Reform: Ideas, Institutions, and Public Policy in North Amer...
How to Win Your Case In Traffic Court Without a Lawyer
Vehicle of Influence: Building a European Car Market (Michigan Studies in International Political...
Die Finanz- und Verkehrspolitik der nordamerikanischen Eisenbahnen (German Edition)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

K&S Technologies Turn Signal Front Left/Right Amber for Yamaha 84-09
K&S Technologies Turn Signal Replacement Lens for Kawasaki KZ Ltd 80-88
K&S Technologies DOT Approved Turn Signal Replacement Lens - Clear 25-1250C
K&S Technologies Turn Signal Rear Left/Right Amber for Suzuki Intruder
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

The Politics of Automobile Insurance Reform: Ideas, Institutions, and Public Policy in North Amer...
Nuance A509A-S00-15.0 Dragon Legal Individual State & Local Government Version 15 Speech Recognit...
CafePress - Keep Abortion Legal Sticker (Oval) - Oval Bumper Sticker, Euro Oval Car Decal
How to Win Your Case In Traffic Court Without a Lawyer
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

The #1 Car Detailing Mistake | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Watch the Faraday Future FF91 set a Pikes Peak recordWatch Video

London’s range-extended electric cab gets trial run at GoodwoodWatch Video

Watch Englishman get hit by a bus, stand up, walk into a pubWatch Video

Get ready for a new Top Gear America on July 30Watch Video

6 Quick Tips For A Cleaner Interior | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Finesse over power | 2017 Honda Civic Si Video ReviewWatch Video

Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac dish on the hillclimb crashWatch Video

From Colorado with mud | 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Video ReviewWatch Video

Ranger Raptor Spy Shots? | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Share This Photo X