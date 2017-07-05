Smartbe Intelligent Stroller | Autoblog Minute

Smartbe is a stroller that moves itself thorugh the use of an electronic motor. This stroller offers a climatized carry cot, a feeding bottle warmer, an automatic rocking chair, automatic power folding, music, an electronic locker, an anti-theft sensor, a microphone and webcams, among other breakthrough features

