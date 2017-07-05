Smartbe Intelligent Stroller | Autoblog Minute
Smartbe is a stroller that moves itself thorugh the use of an electronic motor. This stroller offers a climatized carry cot, a feeding bottle warmer, an automatic rocking chair, automatic power folding, music, an electronic locker, an anti-theft sensor, a microphone and webcams, among other breakthrough features
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.
