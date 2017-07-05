  2. Official

New Nissan Leaf will have fully autonomous parking

The new Nissan Leaf, which will be revealed on Sept. 5, is shaping up to be a showcase of autonomous technology. The company announced that it will feature ProPilot Park, an autonomous parking feature. The company says that the system will be capable of parking in parallel, angled, and traditional perpendicular spaces. It will even be able to pull forward into a perpendicular space or back into it.

Nissan illustrates how the system works in the video above. Simply press the button for the system before cruising by possible parking spots. When you find the spot you want and the system recognizes it as a viable spot, hold the parking button and let the Leaf do the rest. Unfortunately, Americans won't have the privilege of using this feature yet. It will only be available in Europe and Japan for the first model year, 2018. However, a Nissan representative told us that they "are looking at adding this feature for upcoming model years in the US."

This is the second ProPilot autonomous feature announced for the Leaf. The other feature is a self-driving function for use on highways. The Leaf will be capable of managing acceleration, braking, and steering on the highway from low speeds to freeway speeds. However, it is unable to handle changing lanes or leaving the highway.

Related Video:
Create alerts for any tag below
Green Nissan Hatchback Autonomous Electric autonomous nissan nissan leaf nissan propilot official parking self-driving car self-parking

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Nissan Frontier & Xterra 2005 thru 2014 (Haynes Repair Manual)
Nissan Rogue 2008 thru 2015 all model (Haynes Repair Manual)
Lemon-Aid New and Used Cars and Trucks 2007-2018
Nissan Pick-ups: Frontier pick-ups (1998 thru 2004), Xterra (2000 thru 2004), Pathfinder (1996 th...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 13A Wiper Blade - 13" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30228 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 28-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079272-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 14" (Pack of 1)
Philips H7 CrystalVision Ultra Upgrade Headlight Bulb, 2 Pack
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

2002-2006 Nissan Altima and Nissan Maxima Keyless Entry Remote Key Fob
Nissan Maxima 1993 thru 2008 (Haynes Automotive Repair Manual)
BAILONGJU Easy Installation Car Door LED Logo Projector Ghost Shadow Lights for Nissan Altima Arm...
KeylessOption Keyless Entry Remote Control Car Key Fob Replacement for KBRASTU15, CWTWB1U733-Blue...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

2005 Nissan 350Z: The Pilot
2017 Nissan Armada Platinum - Quick Look
Nissan Z Car Convention, Product Overview (Custom Autosound)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

The #1 Car Detailing Mistake | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Watch the Faraday Future FF91 set a Pikes Peak recordWatch Video

London’s range-extended electric cab gets trial run at GoodwoodWatch Video

Watch Englishman get hit by a bus, stand up, walk into a pubWatch Video

Get ready for a new Top Gear America on July 30Watch Video

6 Quick Tips For A Cleaner Interior | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Finesse over power | 2017 Honda Civic Si Video ReviewWatch Video

Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac dish on the hillclimb crashWatch Video

From Colorado with mud | 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Video ReviewWatch Video

Ranger Raptor Spy Shots? | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Share This Photo X