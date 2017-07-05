Ford 'F-22' Raptor is a one-off that'll be auctioned to support young pilots

The aviation connection should be clear: It's inspired by the Lockheed F-22 Raptor, a stealth air superiority fighter that's been in the skies for a little more than a decade. The cosmetic changes are pretty obvious (check out that F-22 grille), but Ford Performance didn't stop there. There's a tweaked, higher-output version of the standard EcoBoost twin-turbo V6. This one has Whipple intercoolers and other unspecified performance modifications, including suspension and braking upgrades.
The auction will benefit the EAA's youth aviation programs, which help "thousands of young people to discover, enjoy, and pursue aviation," said Dave Chaimson, EAA's vice president of marketing and business development. If you're an aviation buff with a special place in your heart for the F-22, that sounds like a cause worth supporting to us.
