  2. Auctions

Ford 'F-22' Raptor is a one-off that'll be auctioned to support young pilots

Ford F-150 F-22 Raptor lead
  • Ford F-150 F-22 Raptor
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford F-150 F-22 Raptor plane
  • Ford F-150 F-22 Raptor
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford F-150 F-22 Raptor top
  • Ford F-150 F-22 Raptor
  • Image Credit: Ford
Ford F-150 F-22 Raptor side
  • Ford F-150 F-22 Raptor
  • Image Credit: Ford
2018 F-150 2018 Ford F-150
MSRP $27,380
Explore
Reviews
Build

On July 27th, this very special Ford F-150 Raptor could be yours. That is, if you win the auction at the annual Experimental Aircraft Association Gathering of Eagles event at AirVenture Oshkosh 2017. The winning bid will net this truck, which was built by the Ford Performance team led by Melvin Betancourt, Ford design manager.

The aviation connection should be clear: It's inspired by the Lockheed F-22 Raptor, a stealth air superiority fighter that's been in the skies for a little more than a decade. The cosmetic changes are pretty obvious (check out that F-22 grille), but Ford Performance didn't stop there. There's a tweaked, higher-output version of the standard EcoBoost twin-turbo V6. This one has Whipple intercoolers and other unspecified performance modifications, including suspension and braking upgrades.

The auction will benefit the EAA's youth aviation programs, which help "thousands of young people to discover, enjoy, and pursue aviation," said Dave Chaimson, EAA's vice president of marketing and business development. If you're an aviation buff with a special place in your heart for the F-22, that sounds like a cause worth supporting to us.

Related Video:
Featured GalleryFord F-150 F-22 Raptor
Create alerts for any tag below
Etc. Marketing/Advertising Ford Auctions Truck Off-Road Performance ford f-150 ford f-150 raptor ford performance lockheed f-22 official

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Kar-Kraft: Race Cars, Prototypes and Muscle Cars of Ford's Specialty Vehicle Activity Program
American Icon: Alan Mulally and the Fight to Save Ford Motor Company
The Complete Book of Ford Mustang: Every Model Since 1964 1/2 (Complete Book Series)
Ford Pick-ups 36061 (2004-2014) Repair Manual (Haynes Repair Manual)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 28A Wiper Blade - 28" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30213 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 13-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079272-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 14" (Pack of 1)
Car Window Shade - (3 Pack ) - 19"x12" Cling Sunshade For Car Windows - Sun, Glare And UV Rays Pr...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Metra 70-1771 Radio Wiring Harness for Ford/Lincoln/Mazda 1998-Up into Car, 16 Pin
Car Key Fob Keyless Entry Remote fits Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, Mazda (CWTWB1U331 GQ43VT11T CWTWB1U...
Soondar® 2 x Wireless No Drill Type Led Laser Door Shadow Light Welcome Projector Light Led Car D...
Custom Fit Car Cover for Select Ford Mustang - In-Door Premium 2 Layers - Economical Alternative
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Battle of the Monster Trucks
Plymouth Duster vs Ford Mustang Mach 1
Review: Hot Wheels Ford Shelby GT350R
Episode 2
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Smartbe Intelligent Stroller | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

The #1 Car Detailing Mistake | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Watch the Faraday Future FF91 set a Pikes Peak recordWatch Video

London’s range-extended electric cab gets trial run at GoodwoodWatch Video

Watch Englishman get hit by a bus, stand up, walk into a pubWatch Video

Get ready for a new Top Gear America on July 30Watch Video

6 Quick Tips For A Cleaner Interior | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Finesse over power | 2017 Honda Civic Si Video ReviewWatch Video

Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac dish on the hillclimb crashWatch Video

From Colorado with mud | 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Video ReviewWatch Video

Share This Photo X