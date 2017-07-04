  2. Spy Shots

Porsche 911 GT3 RS spotted on the road with GT2 RS hood ducts

  Image Credit: CarPix
A few weeks back, our Alex Kierstein journeyed to Spain to drive the Porsche 911 GT3 and delve deep into its engineering with Andreas Preuninger, who leads Porsche's GT program. Alex declared that car "the perfect track weapon." And the biggest story last week was our first good look at the GT2 RS and details on its specs - turns out, it's an unfathomable 700-horsepower monster. Now, our spy photographer has gotten a look at the new GT3 RS.

The GT3 RS was spotted in testing on public roads near the Nürburgring in Germany. The photographer notes that it has the same new front bumper as the regular GT3. But the most notable feature is the NACA cooling ducts on the hood, which provide additional brake cooling. The ducts are just like those on the new GT2 RS.

Rear lights and bumper appear unchanged, however.

Since the GT3 got a bump up to 500 horsepower, which is where the old GT3 RS was, it would be reasonable to expect a power bump to 520-540 on the new RS. And it may well get the same six-speed manual being offered as an option on the GT3.

Could there be an optional Weissach package like the GT2 RS is getting? That would make the car even more hardcore.

The GT3 RS could debut this fall at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

