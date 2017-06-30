  2. Teased

Next-gen Nissan Leaf launches September 5; new photo teased

Nissan teases Leaf again with a new photo.

Nissan has been slowly teasing the next-generation Leaf EV, and will continue to do so over the course of the summer. We now know, though, when the teasing ends and the feature presentation begins, as the automaker announced on Twitter that the new Leaf premieres on Sept. 5.


The tweet also features a new teaser image, this one of a Nissan badge on top what we presume to be the grille. It has a blue, textured pattern and what appears to be a chrome strip surrounding it. A previous teaser image from Nissan shows the new look of the headlights, while an interior shot shows off the car's ProPilot Assist semi-autonomous driving system. Recent spy shots give us a preview of the new Leaf as a whole.

In addition to pursuing self-driving technology, Nissan is also advocating for it on behalf of the automotive community at large. The Japanese automaker said it hosted a forum in Washington, DC, earlier this month to give "lawmakers, regulators, and other US government officials a close and reassuring look at how Nissan is in the driver's seat when it comes to automated drive technologies."

Nissan believe autonomous technology plays a role in enhancing, rather than replacing, the driving experience. "Someday, when drivers want, the technology will be available to do the driving task for them," said Andy Christensen, senior manager of Nissan's Technical Center in Michigan. "But at Nissan, we see the driver remaining engaged and integral well into the future."

Related Video:
Related Gallery2018 Nissan Leaf Spy Shots
Create alerts for any tag below
Green Nissan Green Automakers Electric Future nissan leaf official teased teaser

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Nissan Frontier & Xterra 2005 thru 2014 (Haynes Repair Manual)
Nissan Pick-ups: Frontier pick-ups (1998 thru 2004), Xterra (2000 thru 2004), Pathfinder (1996 th...
Nissan Pathfinder 2005 thru 2014 (Haynes Repair Manual)
Nissan Rogue 2008 thru 2015 all model (Haynes Repair Manual)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 28A Wiper Blade - 28" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30215 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 15-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079282-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 28" (Pack of 1)
Philips 9008 / H13 CrystalVision Ultra Upgrade Headlight Bulb, 2 Pack
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

2002-2006 Nissan Altima and Nissan Maxima Keyless Entry Remote Key Fob
Nissan Maxima 1993 thru 2008 (Haynes Automotive Repair Manual)
BAILONGJU Easy Installation Car Door LED Logo Projector Ghost Shadow Lights for Nissan Altima Arm...
KeylessOption Keyless Entry Remote Control Car Key Fob Replacement for KBRASTU15 (Pack of 2)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

2005 Nissan 350Z: The Pilot
2017 Nissan Armada Platinum - Quick Look
Nissan Z Car Convention, Product Overview (Custom Autosound)
Honda Ridgeline vs Toyota Tacoma vs Nissan Frontier vs GMC Canyon vs Mountain - TFL Mid-Sized Tru...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Watch the Faraday Future FF91 set a Pikes Peak recordWatch Video

London’s range-extended electric cab gets trial run at GoodwoodWatch Video

Watch Englishman get hit by a bus, stand up, walk into a pubWatch Video

Get ready for a new Top Gear America on July 30Watch Video

6 Quick Tips For A Cleaner Interior | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Finesse over power | 2017 Honda Civic Si Video ReviewWatch Video

Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac dish on the hillclimb crashWatch Video

From Colorado with mud | 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Video ReviewWatch Video

Ranger Raptor Spy Shots? | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Flying and Driving Autonomous Drones from MIT | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Share This Photo X