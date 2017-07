We drove the Ford Ranger | Autoblog Podcast #520

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, we discuss our recent trip to New Zealand to drive the global Ford Ranger . As always, we talk about the BMW i3 and a Jeep Wrangler with a whole suite of modifications from Omix-ADA and Rugged Ridge. Finally, we close the podcast with by spending your money.The rundown is below. Remember, if you have a car-related question you'd like us to answer or you want buying advice of your very own, send a message or a voice memo to podcast at autoblog dot com. (If you record audio of a question with your phone and get it to us, you could hear your very own voice on the podcast. Neat, right?) And if you have other questions or comments, please send those too.

Autoblog Podcast #520



00:00:00 - Intro/New Zealand

00:11:28 - What We're Driving

00:22:30 - 4th of July Roadtrip Cars

00:30:00 - Spend My Money

00:33:35 - Outro