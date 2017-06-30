  2. Podcast

We drove the Ford Ranger | Autoblog Podcast #520

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, we discuss our recent trip to New Zealand to drive the global Ford Ranger. As always, we talk about the BMW i3 and a Jeep Wrangler with a whole suite of modifications from Omix-ADA and Rugged Ridge. Finally, we close the podcast with by spending your money.

The rundown is below. Remember, if you have a car-related question you'd like us to answer or you want buying advice of your very own, send a message or a voice memo to podcast at autoblog dot com. (If you record audio of a question with your phone and get it to us, you could hear your very own voice on the podcast. Neat, right?) And if you have other questions or comments, please send those too.

Autoblog Podcast #520

Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Topics and stories we mention Rundown
  • 00:00:00 - Intro/New Zealand
  • 00:11:28 - What We're Driving
  • 00:22:30 - 4th of July Roadtrip Cars
  • 00:30:00 - Spend My Money
  • 00:33:35 - Outro

Podcasts BMW Ford Jeep bmw i3 ford ranger jeep wrangler

