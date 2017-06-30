We drove the Ford Ranger | Autoblog Podcast #520

The rundown is below. Remember, if you have a car-related question you'd like us to answer or you want buying advice of your very own, send a message or a voice memo to podcast at autoblog dot com. (If you record audio of a question with your phone and get it to us, you could hear your very own voice on the podcast. Neat, right?) And if you have other questions or comments, please send those too.
Autoblog Podcast #520
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
- 00:00:00 - Intro/New Zealand
- 00:11:28 - What We're Driving
- 00:22:30 - 4th of July Roadtrip Cars
- 00:30:00 - Spend My Money
- 00:33:35 - Outro
Feedback
- Email – Podcast at Autoblog dot com
- Review the show on iTunes