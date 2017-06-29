  2. Official

Richard Branson is reserve driver for Formula E NYC ePrix

Alex Lynn fills in for Jose Maria Lopez.

The next Formula E race weekend will be a double-header in New York City on July 15-16. DS Virgin Racing driver Jose Maria Lopez will be absent, as he'll be driving in the World Endurance Championship's 6 Hours of Nürburgring race. Filling in for him alongside Sam Bird will be British reserve driver Alex Lynn. That leaves a need for a new reserve driver for the New York City ePrix, a duty that will be fulfilled by none other than billionaire Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson.

That means the team's entire lineup for the race will be made up of British talent, and Branson is excited to fill the role. "I heard about the situation at the team and offered my services!" Branson said. "As you know, I've always loved a challenge, and Alex, Sam, and myself are the three plucky Brits ready to take on New York." The 66-year-old business magnate said he has arranged for some testing time in the car to prepare himself in case he's called up to race.

As for Alex Lynn, the DS Virgin Racing Team Principal Alex Tai has faith in the 23-year-old driver. "I've long been an admirer of Alex as a driver, so it will great to see what he is capable of and how quickly he can adapt to the competitive world of Formula E," Tai said. "As it's a new track, it will be a level playing field for all drivers, so, combined with our quick car, hopefully we can achieve the results we deserve."

He added, "And besides there's always Richard to fall back on!"

The New York City ePrix will play out on the streets of Brooklyn. Race one will take place on Saturday, July 15, with the second race scheduled for Sunday, July 16.

Related Video:
  • News Source: DS Virgin Racing
  • Image Credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis via Getty Images
Create alerts for any tag below
Celebrities Green Motorsports Electric Racing alex lynn formula e jose maria lopez nyc eprix official richard branson sam bird

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

McQueen's Motorcycles: Racing and Riding with the King of Cool
The People's Tycoon: Henry Ford and the American Century
The Dune Buggy Handbook: The A-Z of VW-based Buggies since 1964 - New Edition
General Motors A-Cars 1982 thru 1996 Automotive Repair Manual
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Rain-X RX30218 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 18-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079275-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 18" (Pack of 1)
Philips 9005 CrystalVision ultra Upgrade Headlight Bulb (Pack of 2)
SYLVANIA 9006 XtraVision Halogen Headlight Bulb, (Contains 2 Bulbs)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Classic Accessories 10-010-051001-00 OverDrive PolyPro I Full Size Sedan Car Cover
Celebrity Boat Cruiser White Color Window Notebook Art Wall Decoration Home Decor Wall Art Car He...
SiriusLED Extremely Bright 3030 Chipset LED Bulbs for Car Interior Dome Map Door Courtesy License...
G M "A" Cars Automotive Repair Manual: Chevrolet Celebrity, Pontiac 6000, Buick Century, Oldsmobi...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

SEMA's Hottest Car
The 2015 Goodwood Moble Motor Show
Dream Car Garrage 22 01
Collecting Beanies for Fun and Profit [VHS]
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Calendar

Videos

Get ready for a new Top Gear America on July 30Watch Video

6 Quick Tips For A Cleaner Interior | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Finesse over power | 2017 Honda Civic Si Video ReviewWatch Video

Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac dish on the hillclimb crashWatch Video

From Colorado with mud | 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Video ReviewWatch Video

Ranger Raptor Spy Shots? | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Flying and Driving Autonomous Drones from MIT | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Oscar Mayer plumps up Wienerfleet with Wienermini, Wiener Rover, Wienercycle and WienerdroneWatch Video

Chevy Bolt drag races VW Golf GTI - and there's a clear winnerWatch Video

"Aim" The Autonomous Health Care Vehicle | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Share This Photo X