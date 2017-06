The $130,000 Fisker EMotion can be reserved for just $2,000

Just as Tesla did with the Model 3, Fisker is taking reservations for its upcoming EMotion electric sedan at its website . Deposits for the Fisker are a bit pricier than those for the Model 3, though, at $2,000 per reservation. Model 3 deposits were half of that. Of course, at a base price of $129,900, the EMotion is also about three to four times more than the target cost of the Model 3. There's also an interesting stipulation with reserving cars: Only three are allowed per person. We're not really sure why someone would need to order sizable batches of any car, but maybe it's just going to be that good.