The $130,000 Fisker EMotion can be reserved for just $2,000
Just as Tesla did with the Model 3, Fisker is taking reservations for its upcoming EMotion electric sedan at its website. Deposits for the Fisker are a bit pricier than those for the Model 3, though, at $2,000 per reservation. Model 3 deposits were half of that. Of course, at a base price of $129,900, the EMotion is also about three to four times more than the target cost of the Model 3. There's also an interesting stipulation with reserving cars: Only three are allowed per person. We're not really sure why someone would need to order sizable batches of any car, but maybe it's just going to be that good.
The previously revealed specifications are certainly ambitious. Fisker says the car will be capable of going 400 miles on a charge, and that it will be able to pick up an extra 100 miles in 9 minutes of charging on a proprietary charging system. The car features autonomous technology, too, and some of the sensors are smartly hidden in the front chrome "grille." That faux grille and other styling details are all on display in an array of new photos and a video, all of which are shown above. The video shows the car in great detail as it slowly cruises past the overt "green" imagery of windmills and solar panels.
