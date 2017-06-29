Audi A8 sort-of debuts at 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' premiere

Anyway, back to the car at hand. Since the car won't officially, completely be revealed for another couple of weeks, it is still disguised, this time with some custom camouflage. Rather than thick covers and typical swirly vinyl, this car has a wrap that looks like a bunch of spider webs. There are some Spider-Man logos scattered about, too, along with a big black spider on the hood. Still, we get a pretty good look at the car ahead of time. It has a nose that is clearly based on Audi's Prologue and Prologue Avant concepts. However, the A8's fenders are much less muscular and pumped up. The lower grille is also quite restrained.
According to Audi, there will be a couple of moments in which you'll be able to spot an undisguised A8 in Spider-Man: Homecoming. You'll, of course, also see a mix of other Audi products. The full reveal of the flagship sedan happens in Spain on July 11, and we expect to get full details on its specifications. We may also learn about some additional fancy technology beyond the already announced high-tech start and stop system and active suspension.
