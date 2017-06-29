  2. Official

2018 Ram 1500 gets more updates with the Sport and Big Horn Black editions

The Ram pickup is one of the oldest vehicles in the segment, but it remains hugely popular with customers. The automaker has done a good job of introducing new updates to keep the truck fresh and competitive. For 2018, there are a number of new options and trims, including some special edition models. Earlier this week, we saw the range-topping Ram Limited Tungsten Edition. Today we can show you the 2018 Ram 1500/2500 Sport and Big Horn Black models.

The Sport model sits in the upper-middle of the Ram lineup. It's a handsome truck, with dark emblems and body color bumpers and trim. The headlights get dark surrounds while the hood gets two scoops, similar to that on the Challenger. The big news for 2018 is the addition of the big, R-A-M grille. This ditches the iconic cross grille, replacing it with a wide, body-color piece with RAM in bold letters right in the center.



The new Big Horn Black edition slots just below the Sport trim. Consider this the "murdered-out" model, with black on black on black. It's a sleek look, with black paint, black wheels, and black trim. It has the traditional cross grille but swipes the hood from the Sport model. Both trucks go on sale later this year.

