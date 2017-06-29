2018 Ram 1500 gets more updates with the Sport and Big Horn Black editions

The Sport model sits in the upper-middle of the Ram lineup. It's a handsome truck, with dark emblems and body color bumpers and trim. The headlights get dark surrounds while the hood gets two scoops, similar to that on the Challenger. The big news for 2018 is the addition of the big, R-A-M grille. This ditches the iconic cross grille, replacing it with a wide, body-color piece with RAM in bold letters right in the center.
The new Big Horn Black edition slots just below the Sport trim. Consider this the "murdered-out" model, with black on black on black. It's a sleek look, with black paint, black wheels, and black trim. It has the traditional cross grille but swipes the hood from the Sport model. Both trucks go on sale later this year.
