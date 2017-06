Get ready for a new Top Gear America on July 30

Just a few months after being announced Top Gear America is ready for the airwaves. The new series launches on July 30 at 8 pm Eastern time on BBC America. And just as a reminder, this is a completely new show, unrelated to the previous Top Gear USA on History Channel BBC America released a new trailer of the show to preview various antics from the show's hosts; British auto journalist Tom "Wookie" Ford , Top Fuel drag racer Antron Brown, and actor William Fichtner. The trailer is short at just 30 seconds, and it quickly establishes the basics of Top Gear; there will be plenty of high-end sports cars , they will be driven quickly, and some odd-ball hijinks will happen.We spotted the Lamborghini Huracán Spyder BAC Mono , and a Cadillac CTS-V . In addition, the team will be taking a look at some other machinery, such as side-by-side off-road buggies, police cars , low riders, and something orange and beat-up. And in the hijinks department, there are drive-thrus, crashes through boxes, and some cringe-worthy singing.Our initial impressions varied from somewhat nonplussed to mild concern. We'll save our final judgement for when the first episode airs. We just hope there isn't too much singing.