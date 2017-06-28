Help build the Lego McLaren 720S at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

This doesn't mean plenty of work hasn't already been done. According to McLaren, six Lego builders have spent 2,000 hours putting together over 267,000 pieces to the get the car to its current form. That comes to 83 days of non-stop work, which is much longer than the 12 work days the company takes to build an actual McLaren 720S.
In fact, the lengthy assembly time is just one of a few ways the Lego McLaren is actually inferior to the real thing. Instead of carbon fiber and aluminum, the Lego model uses humble steel and plastic. The Lego car is heavier than a dry 720S, too. And this is all without considering the fact that you can't actually drive the Lego car. Still, Lego cars are awesome, and we're looking forward to seeing the finished vehicle. And if you happen to be fortunate enough to be at the Festival of Speed, snap on a few bricks for us.
