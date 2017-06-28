  2. Official

Help build the Lego McLaren 720S at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

This year's Goodwood Festival of Speed will be host to some extraordinary automobiles, but a contender for coolest vehicle will be a full-size replica of a McLaren 720S made from Lego bricks. And part of what will make it so cool, is that it won't just be a display. It will arrive at the event unfinished, and guests will be able to help finish the build with the final 12,700 pieces.

This doesn't mean plenty of work hasn't already been done. According to McLaren, six Lego builders have spent 2,000 hours putting together over 267,000 pieces to the get the car to its current form. That comes to 83 days of non-stop work, which is much longer than the 12 work days the company takes to build an actual McLaren 720S.

In fact, the lengthy assembly time is just one of a few ways the Lego McLaren is actually inferior to the real thing. Instead of carbon fiber and aluminum, the Lego model uses humble steel and plastic. The Lego car is heavier than a dry 720S, too. And this is all without considering the fact that you can't actually drive the Lego car. Still, Lego cars are awesome, and we're looking forward to seeing the finished vehicle. And if you happen to be fortunate enough to be at the Festival of Speed, snap on a few bricks for us.

Related Video:
  • Image Credit: McLaren
Create alerts for any tag below
Toys/Games McLaren Coupe Supercars lego mclaren mclaren 720s official

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Can-Am 50th Anniversary: Flat Out with North America's Greatest Race Series 1966-74
The Supercar Book for Boys
The Art of the Formula 1 Race Car
Motocourse 2016-2017 40th Anniversary Edition: The World's Leading Grand Prix & Superbike Annual ...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Philips H3 CrystalVision Ultra Upgrade Headlight Bulb, 2 Pack
SYLVANIA 9005 XtraVision Halogen Headlight Bulb, (Contains 2 Bulbs)
Michelin 8021 Stealth Hybrid Windshield Wiper Blade with Smart Flex Design, 21" (Pack of 1)
SYLVANIA 9005 SilverStar Ultra High Performance Halogen Headlight Bulb, (Contains 2 Bulbs)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

McLaren-Formula 1
Mclaren Racing Car Flag 3' X 5' Indoor Outdoor Automotive Banner
Motor Trend TrueShield Waterproof Car Cover - Heavy Duty Outdoor Fleece-Lined Sonic Coating - Ult...
McLaren P1 GTR Design Concept (2014) Car Art Poster Print on 10 mil Archival Satin Paper Black/Or...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Spyder, McLaren MP4, Alfa Romeo Roadster
Review: Ariel Atom 3S - The Fountain of Youth
Ep. - 4
Auto Mundial 04/16/17
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Get ready for a new Top Gear America on July 30Watch Video

6 Quick Tips For A Cleaner Interior | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Finesse over power | 2017 Honda Civic Si Video ReviewWatch Video

Richard Hammond and Mate Rimac dish on the hillclimb crashWatch Video

From Colorado with mud | 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Video ReviewWatch Video

Ranger Raptor Spy Shots? | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Flying and Driving Autonomous Drones from MIT | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Oscar Mayer plumps up Wienerfleet with Wienermini, Wiener Rover, Wienercycle and WienerdroneWatch Video

Chevy Bolt drag races VW Golf GTI - and there's a clear winnerWatch Video

"Aim" The Autonomous Health Care Vehicle | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Share This Photo X