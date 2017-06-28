  2. Video

Finesse over power | 2017 Honda Civic Si Video Review

Last month, we went to Southern California to try out the 2017 Honda Civic Si. It's the first completely new Civic Si since the previous generation departed after the 2015 model year. Among the big questions we sought to answer was whether the car's underwhelming 205-horsepower output was adequate. As we learned, it's peppy enough, but does feel slow compared with other budget performance cars. However, the Civic Si is about more than power.

On the winding roads of Angeles National Forest and at Honda's Mojave-based proving grounds, the Civic Si shines with excellent handling, superb steering, and a good shifter. It also has plenty of features and a low price that make it a great value. Come along for the ride in the video above, and check out the full written review for more details.
