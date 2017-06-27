  2. Featured

Junkyard Gem: 1980 Porsche 928

Sold for the 2017 equivalent of $120,000 when new, now just scrap.

  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin

The Porsche 928 was intended to be a replacement for the 911, but the all-too-familiar howls of outrage from Porsche zealots meant that the rear-engined car stayed in the lineup during the 928's entire 1978-1995 production run and to the present day. You hear a lot of talk these days about every example of the 928 being worth big bucks, no matter how trashed, but I still see quite a few in the cheap self-service wrecking yards of the American West. Here's an '80, found in a San Francisco Bay Area yard not long ago.



In 1980, this aluminum-block, SOHC, 4.5-liter V8 made 220 horsepower. This doesn't sound like much by 2017 standards, but 220 horses was plenty during the year in which the California-spec Corvette had just 180.



This car wins the Coolest-Looking Intake Manifold award for its era, and maybe for all time. I thought about buying this one, but I already have one bolted to my garage wall.



This one has the look of a car that sat in a driveway or back yard for a couple of decades, finally coming to this place when its last owner realized just how much it costs to get one of these cars fixed. The value difference between a nice early 928 and a beater early 928 is a five-digit figure.



This one got picked over hard by owners of 928 projects, and most of the electronic stuff plus the rear-mounted transaxle are long gone.



The MSRP on a new 1980 Porsche 928 was $37,930. That's just a bit under $120,000 in inflation-adjusted 2017 dollars, and not much cheaper than a new 1980 Ferrari 308. Depreciation of European luxury cars can be a cruelly steep curve. How much was a new 1980 Porsche 911SC coupe? $27,700.

Nothing even comes close.
Featured GalleryJunked 1980 Porsche 928
Create alerts for any tag below
Etc. Porsche Coupe Classics Performance featured junkyard junkyard gems porsche 928

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Porsche 911: 50 Years
Can-Am 50th Anniversary: Flat Out with North America's Greatest Race Series 1966-74
The Complete Book of Classic Volkswagens: Beetles, Microbuses, Things, Karmann Ghias, and More (C...
The Porsche Book
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 13A Wiper Blade - 13" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30215 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 15-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079280-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 24" (Pack of 1)
Philips 9004 CrystalVision Ultra Upgrade Headlight Bulb, 2 Pack
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Motor Trend TrueShield Waterproof Car Cover - Heavy Duty Outdoor Fleece-Lined Sonic Coating - Ult...
Classic Accessories 10-011-241001-00 OverDrive PolyPro I Compact Sedan Car Cover
Porsche 914 4-cylinder Automotive Repair Manual, 1969-1976 (Haynes Automotive Repair Manual )
Porsche (1997+) Key Battery (set 2 batteries) CR2032
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Corvette, Lamborghini Miura, Porsche Panamera, Datsun 2000
Porsche 911 by Studiokippenberger
Mr. Porsche 's very large model railroad
Porsche Collection, Lights Lenses & Bezels for GM Cars
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Ranger Raptor Spy Shots? | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Flying and Driving Autonomous Drones from MIT | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Oscar Mayer plumps up Wienerfleet with Wienermini, Wiener Rover, Wienercycle and WienerdroneWatch Video

Chevy Bolt drag races VW Golf GTI - and there's a clear winnerWatch Video

"Aim" The Autonomous Health Care Vehicle | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Autonomous shuttles on college campus | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

2017 Audi A4: Allroad vs. sedan: We explain the differencesWatch Video

Smacircle S1 Electric Bike | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Be mesmerized as this guy customizes, restores Hot WheelsWatch Video

We couldn’t wait for the new Ford Ranger, so we drove one in New ZealandWatch Video

Share This Photo X