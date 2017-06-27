  2. From The Editor

Editor’s Note: Check out our updated homepage

Today we're unveiling a new look for Autoblog. You'll notice the changes right away at the top. There are fewer boxes, and it's a simplified and focused appearance that gives you immediate access to the most important news and videos of the day.

Below it sits the rest of the latest news, which we hope you'll check obsessively. We heard your concerns, and we've addressed them. In the coming days, you'll also notice article pages will get a fresh new look that is easier to digest – and, we think, pretty sharp-looking.

In case you missed it, we've already launched a snazzy new commenting system. It fosters open discussion, accountability, and it's easier to use. We're also adding a new feature that lets us ask a question at the top of the comments to steer the discussion. We want to hear from you.

While Stephen Rouse and his development team have been hard at work wrenching behind the scenes, our editors have been out doing some pretty interesting things. Like traveling to New Zealand to drive the Ford Ranger. Why would we do that? Because we weren't about to sit around and wait until Ford decided to start selling it in the US. If you're curious about the Ranger and wonder what New Zealand is like, check out our video.

Meanwhile, senior editor Alex Kierstein spent some time with the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE on a highly technical road course in British Columbia. Pony Car fans: It's a must read.

Consumer editor Jeremy Korzeniewski also tried out the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, one of the most intriguing new products for 2018. What is an Alfa Romeo SUV like? Here's Jeremy's take.

As you can see, Autoblog is a living breathing, changing thing. Lots of good new features, resources to help you if you're shopping for a car, and plenty of the high-octane content you've always craved. We want to be your automotive home on the internet.

