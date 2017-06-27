  2. Official

2018 Dodge Durango R/T gets SRT looks without the power

Dodge is spicing up the looks of the 2018 Durango R/T by adding a dash of SRT. The former top-of-the-line V8-powered Durango now gets the same front fascia and LED foglights as the SRT model. The SRT hood with scoop and vents also becomes standard equipment for the R/T. The R/T will also be available with the bright, bold, B5 Blue paint color available on the SRT. And although it doesn't have much to do with looks, the R/T now gets "Front Park Assist," again as a standard feature.

2018 Dodge Durango R/T rear

These changes will certainly make differentiating the two on the street a bit more difficult, at least until they take off from a light. After all, the Durango R/T won't have the same performance as the 475-horsepower SRT model. Then again, the R/T likely won't have as steep a price as the SRT either.

2018 Dodge Durango GT

The R/T isn't the only Durango model to get a new visual update. The GT model is now available with that same SRT hood. However, you can only get it if you opt for the Blacktop or Brass Monkey packages. The GT also comes with a power liftgate and leather and suede seats as standard equipment. And all Durangos take advantage of a standard backup camera, steering wheel, and shifter.

