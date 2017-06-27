2018 Dodge Durango R/T gets SRT looks without the power

These changes will certainly make differentiating the two on the street a bit more difficult, at least until they take off from a light. After all, the Durango R/T won't have the same performance as the 475-horsepower SRT model. Then again, the R/T likely won't have as steep a price as the SRT either.
The R/T isn't the only Durango model to get a new visual update. The GT model is now available with that same SRT hood. However, you can only get it if you opt for the Blacktop or Brass Monkey packages. The GT also comes with a power liftgate and leather and suede seats as standard equipment. And all Durangos take advantage of a standard backup camera, steering wheel, and shifter.
