Ranger Raptor Spy Shots? | Autoblog Minute

Spy shots offer evidence that Ford will offer a jacked-up off-road variant of the highly anticipated Ranger pickup.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

