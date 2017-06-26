  2. Spy Shots

2018 Jaguar I-Pace hits the Nurburgring in all its electric glory

  • Image Credit: Jaguar
  • Image Credit: Jaguar
  • Image Credit: Jaguar
  • Image Credit: Jaguar
  • Image Credit: Jaguar
  • Image Credit: Jaguar
  • Image Credit: Jaguar
  • Image Credit: Jaguar
  • Image Credit: Jaguar
  • Image Credit: Jaguar

Jaguar is continuing development work on the I-Pace, its first all-electric model set to arrive in 2018. Today we're getting fresh spy shots of the svelte crossover being unloaded for testing at the Nürburgring, and the I-Pace looks almost identical to the concept model and a prototype we spied earlier this year. It's expected to debut next fall at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Despite wearing Slimer-green camouflage, the I-Pace's curves and creases are evident. It's fronted by a prominent grille that's mainly for looks, angled headlights, and short overhangs. Obviously, Jag wants you to know it's working on an electric car, as the test mule wears the hashtag #jaguarelectrifies on the sides and #ipace on the hood. Subtle.

Jaguar hasn't confirmed US specs, but based on the concept car the I-Pace generates 400 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels from a 90-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. The crossover can hit 60 miles per hour in 4 seconds and has an expected range of 220 miles.

Jaguar is investing in electric technology, though it's also looking to diesels and smaller-displacement four-cylinder engines as part of its future powertrain strategy. On Monday, the company confirmed plans for a 296-hp turbo four-cylinder that will be offered in the 2018 XE, XF, and F-Pace, as the well-received Ingenium engine family expands.

In Jaguar parlance, the "Paces" are crossovers: The F-Pace is a midsize utility vehicle. The E-Pace is a compact crossover, and the I-Pace is an electric crossover. Try to keep up.

Related Video:
Featured Gallery2018 Jaguar I-Pace
Create alerts for any tag below
Green Spy Photos Jaguar Crossover 2018 jaguar i-pace jaguar i-pace spy shots

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Jaguar XK 120: The remarkable history of JWK 651 (Exceptional Cars)
Klemantaski: Master Motorsports Photographer
Jaguar: The Iconic Models that Define the Marque
Jaguar E-Type Six-Cylinder Originality Guide
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 24A Wiper Blade - 24" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30214 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 14-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079282-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 28" (Pack of 1)
Philips 9004 CrystalVision Ultra Upgrade Headlight Bulb, 2 Pack
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Jaguar Car Wheel Tire Valve Stem Caps(black)
Jaguar: The Iconic Models that Define the Marque
Jaguar Seat Belt Cover Shoulder Pads 2 pcs
Jaguar Leaper Cat Chrome Key Chain
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

1959 Chrysler Royal, English MGA, Sunbeam Alpine, Jaguar XK150
Ep. - 2
British Limousines
Sebring: A Time For Glory
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

"Aim" The Autonomous Health Care Vehicle | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Autonomous shuttles on college campus | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

2017 Audi A4: Allroad vs. sedan: We explain the differencesWatch Video

Smacircle S1 Electric Bike | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Be mesmerized as this guy customizes, restores Hot WheelsWatch Video

We couldn’t wait for the new Ford Ranger, so we drove one in New ZealandWatch Video

Watch motorcyclist kick moving car, trigger chain-reaction crashWatch Video

Audi A8's active suspension will even protect you in a crashWatch Video

To Paint Or Not To Paint | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Bizarre Robbery Attempt | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Share This Photo X