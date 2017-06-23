Smacircle S1 Electric Bike | Autoblog Minute

The Smacircle S1 is an all-electric bicycle that weighs 15.4 pounds. It can travel up to 12 miles on a single charge, and it's foldable! The eBike is scheduled to hit stores in October 2017.

