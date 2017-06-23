  2. Podcast

Sampling the Hyundai Kona | Autoblog Podcast #519

On this week's podcast, Greg and Reese talk about the latter's recent trip to Korea to drive the new Hyundai Kona. We also discuss the new Land Rover Discovery and give a brief update on our long-term Jaguar XE diesel. We cover the Uber's house cleaning, the Ford Focus' new home, and what Dodge is doing to combat outrageous dealer markups.

The rundown is below. Remember, if you have a car-related question you'd like us to answer or you want buying advice of your very own, send a message or a voice memo to podcast at autoblog dot com. (If you record audio of a question with your phone and get it to us, you could hear your very own voice on the podcast. Neat, right?) And if you have other questions or comments, please send those too.

Autoblog Podcast #519

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Topics and stories we mention Rundown
  • 00:00 - What we're driving
  • 19:00 – Uber, Dodge, and Chinese Fords
  • 37:30 - Spend My Money Update
  • Total Duration: 43:04

Podcasts dodge demon ford focus hyundai kona land rover discovery

