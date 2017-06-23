  2. Auctions

Porsche 917 from Steve McQueen's 'Le Mans' up for auction, again

This year's Gooding & Company Pebble Beach auction is going to be a must-see event this year, because they're selling one of the coolest film cars of all time. It's a 1970 Porsche 917 that was used in the Steve McQueen movie Le Mans. The film starred McQueen himself as a Porsche factory racing driver at the famous endurance race, fighting off Ferrari for outright victory. This is also the second time that the car has come through Gooding & Company, after appearing not to have sold at the 2014 auction.

Although the car wasn't driven by McQueen personally, it did appear on film. It also helped capture some film, since it was used as a camera vehicle, too. After all, if you're going to be recording race cars on track, you need a car that will keep up with them. According to Gooding & Company, the car was also used as a test car for the 1970 24 Hours of Le Mans. After that it was sold to a real factory Porsche driver, Jo Siffert, who subsequently leased the car to McQueen's film company the following year.

The auction company says the car disappeared for a long time after Siffert passed away. It was then discovered in a warehouse in France in 2001. The company also says that the car just completed a restoration this year. The car must be particularly well-restored, since it was apparently restored once before in time for the 2014 auction. Regardless, the results are impressive, and the car sounds glorious. It will go for auction at Gooding & Company's Pebble Beach event during the concours, and it's expected to sell for between $13 million and $16 million.

