FIA to host the first Intercontinental Drifting Cup in Japan

Until now, D1 Grand Prix and Formula Drift have been the premier sanctioning bodies for drifting competitions. The FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile) organizes the Formula 1 World Championship, the World Rally Championship, and the World Endurance Championship. The move to host a drifting competition gives the sport a new level of legitimacy - and the FIA a new and younger audience it can capitalize on.
There are some who still look down on drifting. It is an unusual form of motorsport, combining elements of sports like skateboarding and BMX biking. Events are judged on form and style rather than raw speed and lap times. That alone sets it apart from the FIA's other championships, but the organization has brought in some experienced leaders to help with things.
Sunpros, the promoter that popularized D1 Grand Prix worldwide, has been announced as the promoter for the Intercontinental Drifting Cup. Isao Saita, the president of Sunpros, is one of the founders of D1 Grand Prix. The competition will take place over two days, from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. Exact details on competitors and final regulations haven't been revealed, but the FIA promises more news over the coming months.
Related Video: