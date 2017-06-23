Be mesmerized as this guy customizes, restores Hot Wheels

His two most recent videos highlight each side of his work. Above is the newest episode in which he endows a miniature Ford F-1 with a real wood flatbed. He creates the bed from a bunch of popsicle sticks and gives it a beautiful aged finish. He also details the cab to match the weathered bed. It's amazing to see it take shape.
Before this, he posted a video showing the restoration of a classic Hot Wheels, the Deora. It isn't a 100 percent accurate restoration, since he changes the original color, but otherwise he brings it back to stock condition, and you might even learn a few things about how to bring your own scale cars back to showroom condition. He also provides tidbits of information about how you can tell where a car was built, and seeing how these little cars go together is oddly fascinating. You can see the whole restoration above.
If these videos aren't enough, you can check out his YouTube channel, where he has more custom builds plus how-to videos for all kinds of upgrades. They include custom parts and paint, decals, and even lights. Hope you didn't have any plans this weekend.
Related Video: