2017 Audi A4: Allroad vs. sedan: We explain the differences
Use this video to decide which one to buy.
We're rotating 2017 Audi A4 models through our long-term fleet. First came the sedan, followed by the Allroad. They briefly overlapped in our garage. The Allroad is a slightly lifted 'estate' version of the sedan, but the differences go beyond that. We go into great depth in the video above. As you'll discover, there are small tweaks to the trim and styling, and larger changes involving the cargo space and pricing. Michael Austin and John Beltz Snyder explain it. Still need more info? Dive into all the A4 details using our comparison tool.
Trending
- Cars that are the most likely to be in accidents
- Why you should consider a certified used car
- Find and compare 2017 Models
From Our Partners
You May Like
Links by Zergnet