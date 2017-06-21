  2. Report

Trump EPA will keep California emissions waiver in place for now

State has set its own emissions standards since 1970

California, which has long set its own emissions mandates independent from federal standards, will keep that right, at least for now. US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) head Scott Pruitt had indicated he would review and possibly eliminate what's known as the California waiver. Last week, though, he indicated that the waiver was not under review, according to the Washington Post.

With the Trump administration pulling the US out of the Paris Climate agreement and planning to reverse many of the Obama administration's nation-wide emissions mandates, Pruitt's decision, or non-decision, is a victory of sorts for green-car and environmental advocates. California, which is the most populace state and is home to by far the most motor vehicles of any state, gained its exemption with the 1970 Clean Air Act because of notorious smog levels in cities such as Los Angeles. California Gov. Jerry Brown has been vocal about maintaining the state's stricter emissions standards — which have been adopted by 13 other states — regardless of the mandate changes from either Trump or the EPA.

Pruitt, the former Oklahoma attorney general, went on record earlier this year denying that carbon dioxide was a major cause of global warming, contradicting the Union of Concerned Scientists and many others in the science community in the process. In fact, Pruitt's position contradicts the position of the EPA itself. Just this week, Energy Secretary Rick Perry said the same thing.

Zero-emissions vehicles made up about 3.5 percent of the 2.1 million vehicles sold in California last year, when EV sales jumped 18 percent in the Golden State. About 4 percent of California's cars are of the plug-in variety. The state has set a goal for as much as 15 percent of its vehicle sales to be zero-emissions by 2025.

Related Video:
Create alerts for any tag below
Government/Legal Green United States california emissions environmental protection agency epa report scott pruitt trump

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

The Politics of Automobile Insurance Reform: Ideas, Institutions, and Public Policy in North Amer...
How to Win Your Case In Traffic Court Without a Lawyer
Vehicle of Influence: Building a European Car Market (Michigan Studies in International Political...
Inaugural Addresses of the Presidents V1: Volume I (Inaugural Addresses of the Presidents of the ...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

K&S Technologies Turn Signal Front Left/Right Amber for Yamaha 84-09
K&S Technologies DOT Approved Turn Signal Replacement Lens - Clear 25-1250C
K&S Technologies Turn Signal Rear Left/Right Amber for Honda 82-08
K&S Technologies Turn Signal Replacement Lens Amber for Kawasaki Eliminator
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Nuance A509A-S00-15.0 Dragon Legal Individual State & Local Government Version 15 Speech Recognit...
CafePress - Keep Abortion Legal Sticker (Oval) - Oval Bumper Sticker, Euro Oval Car Decal
How to Win Your Case In Traffic Court Without a Lawyer
The Politics of Automobile Insurance Reform: Ideas, Institutions, and Public Policy in North Amer...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Bizarre Robbery Attempt | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Watch the Chevy Bolt earn IIHS 'Top Safety Pick' crash ratingWatch Video

Kitten rescued from Tesla Model X bumperWatch Video

WD-40 | Car HacksWatch Video

Video shows point of impact in Richard Hammond's Rimac crashWatch Video

Can't decide what size wheel to choose? This video might helpWatch Video

Robots Ready For Battle | Autobog MinuteWatch Video

Driving the Classiest Three-Wheeled Autocycle | Translogic 219Watch Video

Sherp ATV | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Share This Photo X