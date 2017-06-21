Junkyard Gem: 1987 Honda Accord LXi Sedan

The top-of-the-line, fully-loaded Accord for 1987, now fallen on hard times.

  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
  • Image Credit: Murilee Martin
2017 Accord 2017 Honda Accord
MSRP $22,455
Explore
Reviews
Build

During the 1980s, every Accord that Honda could export to or build in the United States was snatched up immediately by eager customers. The third generation of Accord, built from the 1986 through 1989 model years, once roamed American roads in large numbers, but is now nearly extinct. Here is a low-mile (for an Accord) example spotted in a Denver self-service wrecking yard recently.



This car doesn't appear to have been stored for decades, so it must have been driven sparingly during its not-quite-150,000-mile total lifetime.



The LXi version came with a fuel-injected engine, alloy wheels (long gone from this car), a power moonroof, and these cool-looking emblems on the doors.



The 1,995cc straight-four engine in this car was rated at 110hp, same as the one in the Prelude Si that year, and made the LXi fairly quick (for the era).



This one has some rust, about as bad as what it would have had by about 1991 in New Hampshire.



The MSRP on the 1987 Accord LXi sedan was $14,429 (about $31,800 in inflation-adjusted 2017 dollars). The entry-level 1987 Accord DX hatchback was a mere $9,795. Meanwhile, the highest-zoot Ford Taurus that year, the LX sedan, listed at $14,613 and came with a 140-horse V6.



"You've always wished you could play like that."

It's... sophisticated. Honda... Accord.

Related Video:
Featured GalleryJunked 1987 Honda Accord LXi Sedan
Create alerts for any tag below
Etc. honda accord junkyard junkyard gems

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Porsche 911: 50 Years
The Toyota Way: 14 Management Principles from the World's Greatest Manufacturer
How to Keep Your Volkswagen Alive: A Manual of Step-by-Step Procedures for the Compleat Idiot
How Cars Work
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Otium Wireless Sports Bluetooth Headphones In-Ear Earbuds IPX7 Waterproof Earphones Stereo with M...
TEKTON 5941 Digital Tire Gauge, 100 PSI
Vastar Mobile Phone Mount Tripod Adapter, Smart Phone Tripod Holder, Black Smartphone Tripod Moun...
FM Transmitter, Otium Bluetooth Wireless Radio Adapter Audio Receiver Stereo Music Modulator Car ...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Mpow Car Phone Holder, Dashboard Cell Phone Car Phone Mount with Strong Sticky Gel Pad for iPhone...
RamPro 180 Piece Rubber Grommet eyelet Ring Gasket Assortment, Set of 8 different sizes, with See...
Mpow Cell Phone Holder for Car, Windshield Long Arm Car Mount with One Button Design and Anti-ski...
Macally Adjustable Car Cup Holder Mount for iPhone, Samsung, Smartphones, iPod, MP3, GPS, etc. (M...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Supercross Kings
GBSELL Car Motorcycle Cigarette Lighter Socket + LED Digital Display Voltmeter + USB USB Charger ...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

To Paint Or Not To Paint | Autoblog Details Watch Video

Bizarre Robbery Attempt | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Watch the Chevy Bolt earn IIHS 'Top Safety Pick' crash ratingWatch Video

Kitten rescued from Tesla Model X bumperWatch Video

WD-40 | Car HacksWatch Video

Video shows point of impact in Richard Hammond's Rimac crashWatch Video

Can't decide what size wheel to choose? This video might helpWatch Video

Robots Ready For Battle | Autobog MinuteWatch Video

Driving the Classiest Three-Wheeled Autocycle | Translogic 219Watch Video

Share This Photo X