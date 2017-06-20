Volkswagen I.D. Buzz | Autoblog Minute

Old-school vw fanboys & girls rejoice. Volkswagen I.D. Buzz EV Concept is slated for production. Volkswagen is going all-in on electric vehicles in an effort to reinvent itself and move past its current diesel-darkened image.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

