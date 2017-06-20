Volkswagen I.D. Buzz | Autoblog Minute

Old-school vw fanboys & girls rejoice. Volkswagen I.D. Buzz EV Concept is slated for production. Volkswagen is going all-in on electric vehicles in an effort to reinvent itself and move past its current diesel-darkened image.

