  2. Buying Guide

Sell your own: 2001 Honda S2000

This is part of an occasional look at cars for sale in Autoblog's classifieds. Want to sell your car? We make it easy and free. Quickly create listings with up to six photos and reach millions of buyers. Log in and create your free listings.

If you've lived your life as a Miata enthusiast but wished Mazda's gem had more horsepower, or you're a BMW enthusiast hoping to buy a used Z4 and afford to maintain it, Honda's S2000 fills that need. The two-place convertible is essentially a Miata with more power or a Z4 with attainability.

While better known for its sedans, coupes and crossovers, Honda's history is built upon its first car, the S500 roadster in the early '60s. The S2000 supplies, as you'd expect, a significantly upgraded menu, with two liters of DOHC four producing some 240 horsepower at hellishly high revs. Within its slightly-larger-than-a-Miata footprint, the S2000 was the roadster with all of the factory performance you would rationally – or irrationally – need. It was offered by Honda and its dealers through 2009.

This for-sale example, in Kissimmee, Fla., looks clean. Financially, the S2000 is transitioning from car to appreciable asset. If the S2000 were German, the high miles would marginalize it ... but it's not. As an occasional, recreational roadster, it could give you years of enjoyment.

Related Video:
Create alerts for any tag below
Ownership Honda Used Car Buying Convertible Performance buying guide

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

American Icon: Alan Mulally and the Fight to Save Ford Motor Company
Total Control: High Performance Street Riding Techniques, 2nd Edition
Classic Motorcycles: The Art of Speed
Honda Civic 2001-2010 & CR-V 2002-2009 (Chilton's Total Car Care Repair Manual)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Genuine Honda (08703-YR612PAH-PN) Touch-Up Paint, ORANGE FIRE PEARL, Color Code: YR612P
HONDA 08C35-A141L01 Honda Pro GN4 Motor Oil, 10W40, 1 gal
Honda Genuine 08200-9008 Automatic Transmission Fluid ATF DW-1, 4 Quarts
Honda Genuine OEM Automatic Transmission Drain Plug Washers (18mm), Bag of 5 - 90471-PX4-000
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Genuine Honda Accessories 08703-NH700MAH-PN Alabaster Silver Metallic Touch-Up Paint
Genuine Honda 83280-SNA-A01ZA Sun Visor Assembly, Left
Genuine Honda 08P34-S2A-101 Car Cover
Genuine Honda Accessories 75700-S9A-G00 Honda Grille Emblem
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Richard 1994 Honda Civic: Reunited
How to Get the Radio Serial Number for a Honda and Enter It - Without Going to the Dealer
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Watch the Chevy Bolt earn IIHS 'Top Safety Pick' crash ratingWatch Video

Kitten rescued from Tesla Model X bumperWatch Video

WD-40 | Car HacksWatch Video

Video shows point of impact in Richard Hammond's Rimac crashWatch Video

Can't decide what size wheel to choose? This video might helpWatch Video

Robots Ready For Battle | Autobog MinuteWatch Video

Driving the Classiest Three-Wheeled Autocycle | Translogic 219Watch Video

Sherp ATV | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Volvos Automatic Emergency Braking System | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Share This Photo X