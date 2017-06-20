Jaguar teases E-Pace crossover details - and price under $40K

While many other companies would be content to release a teaser and nothing else, Jaguar actually provided a number of other interesting details. Among them is the powertrain. It will only be available with gasoline-powered engines and all-wheel drive. We're expecting it to use roughly the same powertrain combinations as the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.
The other big details are pricing and availability. The baby Jaguar SUV starts at $39,595, which is over $3,000 less than the entry-level F-Pace and the Range Rover Evoque. You'll also be able to bring one home from the dealer next year.
Related Video: