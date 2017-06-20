  2. Official

How Dodge is making sure dealers don't gouge Demon buyers

  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is a ridiculous 840-horsepower, limited-production machine that we're sure many are eager to purchase. But, they're probably not excited at the prospect of the massive dealer markups that accompany rare, high-performance cars. Fortunately, Dodge is taking steps to make sure buyers aren't paying thousands of dollars extra to get a car early, and its main method is production priority.

Dodge announced that cars purchased at or below the MSRP of $86,090 will be the first ones the company builds and delivers. If a dealer sells an allocated car for more than the sticker price, that car won't be built until the high-priority vehicles have been. Dodge will also ensure fair distribution of the 3,000 Demons it will build by limiting the number of orders a dealer can submit. Dealers will be allocated a certain number of cars, and the amount will be based on how many Challenger and Charger Hellcats the dealer has sold. This should also help prevent dealers from hoarding cars and slapping sky-high prices on them. Also, the fact that every Demon comes with a number plate with the buyers' name on it should help prevent dealers from buying cars for the lot to mark up.

In addition to revealing these measures, Dodge announced that buyers will be able to submit an order for a Demon at an eligible dealer tomorrow, June 21. The only dealers eligible for Demon ordering are those that have sold more than one Hellcat in the past 12 months. Cars will begin production this summer, and deliveries will begin in the fall.

