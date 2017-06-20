  2. Spy Shots

2018 Jaguar E-Pace (almost) revealed in new spy photos

  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography

Each time we've seen the Jaguar E-Pace out testing, it has been covered in a variety of fake plastic body parts to obscure the actual body. Finally, Jaguar relaxed its camouflage campaign, giving us the chance to see the car's bodywork almost entirely exposed. The only disguise this car was wearing was a form-fitting vinyl wrap.

The test car in question confirms a number of our suspicions. The rear hatch is, indeed, extremely raked, which gives the vehicle a sportier look, though will surely reduce cargo capacity. If this crossover was coming from one of the German automakers, they would probably call this a "coupe." The front and rear fenders are also rather exaggerated, and the rear haunches are accented by a rising window line that ends in a pinched-off quarter window.

The nose and tail of the crossover are pretty standard Jaguar. The layout of the lights and grilles are generally what you would find on its big brother, the F-Pace. The headlights appear to have some sort of LED arrangement as there are no clearly defined projector or reflector elements. Of course, there's no guarantee that these lights will be used across the line-up. They may just be a feature on higher trim levels.

Now that we've also seen the car with so few covers and with production-ready sheet metal, we now expect to see the E-Pace fully revealed in person very soon, probably by the end of the year. It will likely be a 2018 model, and may share engines and drivetrains with the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, since the body shape matches that of a vehicle with a transverse mounted engine.

Related Video:
Featured GalleryJaguar E-Pace Spy Shots
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Create alerts for any tag below
Spy Photos Jaguar Crossover SUV Luxury jaguar jaguar e-pace

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Klemantaski: Master Motorsports Photographer
Jaguar: The Iconic Models that Define the Marque
Jaguar E-Type Six-Cylinder Originality Guide
Jaguar 3.4S & 3.8S Parts Catalog (Official Parts Catalogue S)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 24A Wiper Blade - 24" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30214 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 14-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079282-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 28" (Pack of 1)
Philips 9004 CrystalVision Ultra Upgrade Headlight Bulb, 2 Pack
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Jaguar Car Wheel Tire Valve Stem Caps(black)
Jaguar Leaper Cat Chrome Key Chain
Jaguar: The Iconic Models that Define the Marque
2pcs Sets B040 Car Styling Emblem Decal Badge Fender Side Sticker JAGUAR XF XJ XJS XK S-TYPE X-TYPE
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

1959 Chrysler Royal, English MGA, Sunbeam Alpine, Jaguar XK150
Ep. - 2
British Limousines
Jaguar E-type: A Celebration
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Watch the Chevy Bolt earn IIHS 'Top Safety Pick' crash ratingWatch Video

Kitten rescued from Tesla Model X bumperWatch Video

WD-40 | Car HacksWatch Video

Video shows point of impact in Richard Hammond's Rimac crashWatch Video

Can't decide what size wheel to choose? This video might helpWatch Video

Robots Ready For Battle | Autobog MinuteWatch Video

Driving the Classiest Three-Wheeled Autocycle | Translogic 219Watch Video

Sherp ATV | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Volvos Automatic Emergency Braking System | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Share This Photo X