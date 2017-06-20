2018 Jaguar E-Pace (almost) revealed in new spy photos

The test car in question confirms a number of our suspicions. The rear hatch is, indeed, extremely raked, which gives the vehicle a sportier look, though will surely reduce cargo capacity. If this crossover was coming from one of the German automakers, they would probably call this a "coupe." The front and rear fenders are also rather exaggerated, and the rear haunches are accented by a rising window line that ends in a pinched-off quarter window.
The nose and tail of the crossover are pretty standard Jaguar. The layout of the lights and grilles are generally what you would find on its big brother, the F-Pace. The headlights appear to have some sort of LED arrangement as there are no clearly defined projector or reflector elements. Of course, there's no guarantee that these lights will be used across the line-up. They may just be a feature on higher trim levels.
Now that we've also seen the car with so few covers and with production-ready sheet metal, we now expect to see the E-Pace fully revealed in person very soon, probably by the end of the year. It will likely be a 2018 model, and may share engines and drivetrains with the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, since the body shape matches that of a vehicle with a transverse mounted engine.
Related Video: