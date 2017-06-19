  2. Report

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz EV concept slated for production

In an effort to reinvent itself and move past its current diesel-darkened image, Volkswagen is going all-in on electric vehicles. In the next few years, the German automaker hopes to have a full lineup of EVs, including a modern version of the much-loved Type 2, better known as the Microbus. Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess confirmed to Auto Express that the I.D. Buzz concept from the Detroit Auto Show is going into production.

Much like BMW's i range, Volkswagen has been branding EV concepts with a common name, in this case I.D. The automaker recently showed the I.D. Crozz at this year's Auto Shanghai. While that may appeal to the hot selling crossover crowd, the I.D. Buzz is sure to raise the pulse of old-school VW fanboys. For years, Volkswagen has teased us with concepts like the 2001 VW Microbus, the Bulli, and the Budd-e, only to pass when it comes to a production version. Obviously times have changed, and a stylish EV may be just what the automaker needs.

The I.D. Buzz is built on Volkswagen's new MEB modular electric car platform. The styling, like that of the Beetle, is a mix of modern and retro, providing enough style to harken back to the T1-generation Microbus without being a straight copy and paste design. When it arrives, expect the styling to be toned down from what you see here. Don't look for a production version anytime soon. Expect the I.D. Buzz to arrive in 2020 at the earliest.

