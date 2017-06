Mercedes bringing A-Class and AMG GT sedans to America

Speaking of the AMG GT, we also expect the sedan version to be more or less the same as the Geneva concept . From the front and the back, it's clear the concept is related to the Mercedes halo coupe, it just happens to have extra doors and length in between. The car is an obvious choice for production, as it would give Mercedes a competitor to the Porsche Panamera and Aston Martin Rapide . The question is whether it will come to market with a version of the 805-horsepower hybrid powertrain shown in the concept with the now-ubiquitous twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. We would assume that the production model will at minimum get a non-hybrid version of that V8, and Mercedes may introduce a hybrid version later to kick off its EQ line of hybrid and electric cars