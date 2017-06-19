Kitten rescued from Tesla Model X bumper

The second video shows the extrication of the orange feline, which didn't seem too eager to leave its new den. The collective "Aw!" when the kitten emerges can still be heard echoing throughout the Internet. The poster of the video says that the cat, which he calls Tessie, was likely trapped in the car for over 14 hours, and was immediately given water upon exit. He also says that one of the rescuers at the service center adopted the stray kitten.
Finally, in a follow up video, the Model X owner postulates that Tessie got into the vehicle through an opening in the rear wheel well. He also says that feral cats aren't a rarity where he parks, and even captures another cat lounging nearby. As for Tessie, "Her weekend obviously had a rough start, but she probably had the best end of the weekend ever."
We wouldn't be surprised if in the near future Tesla creates an Easter egg to make your car meow on command in honor of Tessie.
