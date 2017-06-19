  2. Report

Honda dreaming up Civic Type R variants - with more power, AWD

More power and AWD are possibilities.

The Honda Civic Type R has gone on sale in the US, and it promises a lot of entertainment for its eager fan base. On our recent drive, we found it to be impressively stable for a front-drive car boasting 306 horsepower. Making this more impressive, as Jalopnik reports, the Type R makes 295 hp at the wheel according to a dyno test. Compared to many vehicles, that's a rather small loss between the engine and the wheels.

If, for some reason, the Type R isn't powerful enough for you, or you don't like the front-drive layout, Honda might still find a way to make you a Type R customer. According to Automotive News, Honda is planning a number of variants to broaden the appeal and extend sales once the first enthusiasts have already made their purchases.

The first candidate for a special Type R would be a sportier, more powerful version. Honda's chief engineer for the Civic lineup, Hideki Matsumoto, told Automotive News that a more civilized grand touring version is also under consideration. Perhaps most interesting is the possibility of an all-wheel-drive Type R that would compete more directly with the likes of the Volkswagen Golf R, Subaru WRX STI, and Ford Focus RS. So, while the wait is over for the Type R's arrival in the US, the slow burn of the rollout is just beginning as Honda works to give the model staying power in the marketplace.

