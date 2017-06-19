Honda dreaming up Civic Type R variants - with more power, AWD

If, for some reason, the Type R isn't powerful enough for you, or you don't like the front-drive layout, Honda might still find a way to make you a Type R customer. According to Automotive News, Honda is planning a number of variants to broaden the appeal and extend sales once the first enthusiasts have already made their purchases.
The first candidate for a special Type R would be a sportier, more powerful version. Honda's chief engineer for the Civic lineup, Hideki Matsumoto, told Automotive News that a more civilized grand touring version is also under consideration. Perhaps most interesting is the possibility of an all-wheel-drive Type R that would compete more directly with the likes of the Volkswagen Golf R, Subaru WRX STI, and Ford Focus RS. So, while the wait is over for the Type R's arrival in the US, the slow burn of the rollout is just beginning as Honda works to give the model staying power in the marketplace.
