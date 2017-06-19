  2. Spy Shots

Ford Focus spy photos reveal a Fiesta-style interior

Ford Focus
  • Image Credit: Brian Williams
Ford Focus
  • Image Credit: Brian Williams
Ford Focus
  • Image Credit: Brian Williams
Ford Focus
  • Image Credit: Brian Williams
Ford Focus
  • Image Credit: Brian Williams
Ford Focus
  • Image Credit: Brian Williams
Ford Focus
  • Image Credit: Brian Williams
Ford Focus
  • Image Credit: Brian Williams
Ford Focus
  • Image Credit: Brian Williams
Ford Focus
  • Image Credit: Brian Williams
2017 Focus 2017 Ford Focus
MSRP $16,775
Explore
Reviews
Build

Ford is hard at work on the next-generation Ford Focus, based on recent spy shots. Unfortunately, the company has been quite good at hiding the new compact's fresh sheetmetal. These latest photos show a car camouflaged about as well as the last one, but the photographer that caught this car got a great peek at the inside.

What we can see is a really big LCD display brought right to the front of the dash, as opposed to the deeply sunken unit in the current Focus. Although it looks like the display has a large hood, we believe it's a red herring, since this screen, and much of the rest of the cabin, looks very similar to that of the new 2018 Ford Fiesta. In fact, if you compare the infotainment buttons, air vents, and climate control buttons between the two vehicles, and you'll find they're nearly identical. The main difference is that there's a bit more negative space between controls, which is unsurprising as the Focus is a notably larger car than the Fiesta. For reference, we've provided a photo of the newest Fiesta interior below.

2018 Ford Fiesta interior

We can't tell much more than what we've already seen from the exterior. However, considering how much the interior borrows from the Fiesta, it's a fair bet that the exterior will follow a similar pattern. As such, we expect the new Focus to be an evolution of the current model, with less dramatic creases and lines. Based on a profile shot of the new car, we also are expecting a longer nose to give a look closer to that of a rear-drive car, but without the dash-to-axle ratio of a real rear-drive machine. It's a look that Mazda has used with great success on its Mazda3. Also, since this prototype still seems relatively early in development, particularly the unfinished iteration air vents, we're not expecting a reveal until late next year as a 2019 model.

Related Video:
Featured GalleryFord Focus Spy Shots
  • Image Credit: Brian Williams, Ford
Create alerts for any tag below
Spy Photos Ford Hatchback Budget ford fiesta ford focus

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

American Icon: Alan Mulally and the Fight to Save Ford Motor Company
The Complete Book of Ford Mustang: Every Model Since 1964 1/2 (Complete Book Series)
Can-Am 50th Anniversary: Flat Out with North America's Greatest Race Series 1966-74
Ford Pick-ups 36061 (2004-2014) Repair Manual (Haynes Repair Manual)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 13A Wiper Blade - 13" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30214 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 14-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079282-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 28" (Pack of 1)
Car Window Shade - (3 Pack ) - 19"x12" Cling Sunshade For Car Windows - Sun, Glare And UV Rays Pr...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Metra 70-1771 Radio Wiring Harness for Ford/Lincoln/Mazda 1998-Up into Car, 16 Pin
Soondar® 2 x Wireless No Drill Type Led Laser Door Shadow Light Welcome Projector Light Led Car D...
Car Key Fob Keyless Entry Remote fits Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, Mazda (CWTWB1U331 GQ43VT11T CWTWB1U...
Custom Fit Car Cover for Select Ford Mustang - In-Door Premium 2 Layers - Economical Alternative
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Battle of the Monster Trucks
Review: Hot Wheels Ford Shelby GT350R
Episode 2
The Modern Era: 1973-2017
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Can't decide what size wheel to choose? This video might helpWatch Video

Robots Ready For Battle | Autobog MinuteWatch Video

Driving the Classiest Three-Wheeled Autocycle | Translogic 219Watch Video

Sherp ATV | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Volvos Automatic Emergency Braking System | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Engineer creates world's friendliest car hornWatch Video

The origins of the Jeep Wave | The ExpositionWatch Video

Michelin Airless Tires | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Michelin unveils Vision 3D-printed, recyclable, biodegradable concept tireWatch Video

Top 10 Car Washing Tools | Autoblog DetailsWatch Video

Share This Photo X