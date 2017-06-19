  2. Teased

10th-generation Honda Accord set to debut on July 14

Today, Honda announced that the all-new 10th-generation Accord will debut in Detroit on Friday, July 14. For those interested, the event will be streamed live on YouTube. Honda has promised a lot with the new model, focusing on better driving dynamics, more refinement, and better fuel economy. Unfortunately, that means dropping the much-loved but slow selling V6 from the lineup. Still, we get two new turbocharged engines to fill that gap in our hearts.

While we don't know what the car will look like, we did get a chance to drive an early prototype in Japan. Despite being down on power compared to the V6, the top-trim 2.0-liter turbo four proves plenty potent. After all, it is a detuned version of the engine in the new Civic Type R. We just hope Honda sorts out some of the refinement issues we experienced with the powertrain.

There will be three transmissions available, a six-speed manual, a CVT, and an all-new Honda-developed 10-speed automatic. It's good to see Honda sticking with a manual as more and more competitors drop three-pedal setups from their cars. Look for a two-motor hybrid somewhere down the line.

Related Video:
Create alerts for any tag below
Honda Coupe Sedan 2019 honda accord honda accord teased

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

American Icon: Alan Mulally and the Fight to Save Ford Motor Company
Total Control: High Performance Street Riding Techniques, 2nd Edition
Honda Civic 2001-2010 & CR-V 2002-2009 (Chilton's Total Car Care Repair Manual)
Acura NSX: Honda's Original Supercar
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Genuine Honda (08703-NH701MAH-PN) Touch-Up Paint, Galaxy Gray Metallic, Color Code: NH701M
Honda Genuine 08200-9008 Automatic Transmission Fluid ATF DW-1, 4 Quarts
HONDA 08C35-A141L01 Honda Pro GN4 Motor Oil, 10W40, 1 gal
Honda Genuine OEM Automatic Transmission Drain Plug Washers (18mm), Bag of 5 - 90471-PX4-000
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Genuine Honda Accessories 08703-NH700MAH-PN Alabaster Silver Metallic Touch-Up Paint
Genuine Honda 83280-SNA-A01ZA Sun Visor Assembly, Left
Genuine Honda Accessories 75700-S9A-G00 Honda Grille Emblem
Genuine Honda 08P34-S2A-101 Car Cover
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Richard 1994 Honda Civic: Reunited
How to Get the Radio Serial Number for a Honda and Enter It - Without Going to the Dealer
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Can't decide what size wheel to choose? This video might helpWatch Video

Robots Ready For Battle | Autobog MinuteWatch Video

Driving the Classiest Three-Wheeled Autocycle | Translogic 219Watch Video

Sherp ATV | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Volvos Automatic Emergency Braking System | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Engineer creates world's friendliest car hornWatch Video

The origins of the Jeep Wave | The ExpositionWatch Video

Michelin Airless Tires | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Michelin unveils Vision 3D-printed, recyclable, biodegradable concept tireWatch Video

Top 10 Car Washing Tools | Autoblog DetailsWatch Video

Share This Photo X