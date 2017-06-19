10th-generation Honda Accord set to debut on July 14

While we don't know what the car will look like, we did get a chance to drive an early prototype in Japan. Despite being down on power compared to the V6, the top-trim 2.0-liter turbo four proves plenty potent. After all, it is a detuned version of the engine in the new Civic Type R. We just hope Honda sorts out some of the refinement issues we experienced with the powertrain.
There will be three transmissions available, a six-speed manual, a CVT, and an all-new Honda-developed 10-speed automatic. It's good to see Honda sticking with a manual as more and more competitors drop three-pedal setups from their cars. Look for a two-motor hybrid somewhere down the line.
