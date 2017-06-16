Can't decide what size wheel to choose? This video might help

The first test tackles performance in dry conditions on a handling course. The results are fairly predictable. The largest 19-inch wheels with the shortest, stiffest sidewall was the fastest by just over a second on the race course. Benson says they improved the feel of the car, too. Wet pavement really changes things, though. On the water-soaked course, the 17-inch wheels and tires turned in the fastest time, with a similar time difference as on the dry course. Benson also preferred the feel of the 17-inch wheels on the wet track. Finally, for comfort, the 17-inch tires also came out ahead, but just barely. They fell short in the noise test.
For all the details on the differences and how the wheels and tires affected the car, check out the video above. It's an interesting test with some useful consumer info. You may also find Benson's preferred wheel and tire size a bit surprising.
